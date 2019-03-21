Adebola Williams speaks with Mark Amaza in tweet chat on #HowToWinElectionsInAfrica | Full interview

Debola Williams, CEO of RED for Africa engaged journalist Mark Amaza to discuss the extensive work StateCraft Inc. has done on the continent via social media and gave some insights on how politics can transform Africa’s future. We have reproduced the interview in full.

MARK AMAZA

So how do you describe yourself and your work to those who may not know you?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

Usually a hard question for me to answer you know. I am passionate about youth Dev / women. I work as a marketing expert and political consultant. My day job is as CEO of RED for Africa owners of @ RedMediaAfrica @ StateCraftInc @ TFAAfrica @ YNaija @ RubbinMinds amongst other brands.

MARK AMAZA

So easy to say you wear quite a few hats. Let us start with home – I know you were involved in the 2011 & 2015 elections. How will you compare those to the just-concluded 2019 elections?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

The opposition like 2015 was in his 70s The elections were postponed Voter apathy remained but worse The issue was clear though different We also saw many of this same elements in 2011. Oh and the opposition is in court like 2011.

MARK AMAZA

So it is safe to say that the 2019 elections bears a greater resemblance to the 2011 elections than the 2015 elections?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

That would be a thesis :). The similarities & differences might not really matter to Nigerians. What matters is a change in the way we do things & how elections are run. A few devtpmnts yes, but key process have remained the same.

MARK AMAZA

So based on the outcome of the last elections and its conduct, do you think electronic voting systems will be much more effective and trustworthy?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

Several nations across the world have moved to e-voting. Our neighbours in Senegal even do diaspora voting. The human elements in our elections creates room for too many issues & doubt. Electronic voting cuts “middlemen” & more.

We would then as a nation also need to run mass education campaigns in the right language and on the right platforms nationwide, to familiarize the people and rebuild their trust massively in the process.

MARK AMAZA

Based on your experience in political consulting, what do you think is most important to voters in Nigeria?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

Every voter wants to win and a win is voting someone who has their interest at heart in ways they aspire. People vote along ethnic or party lines on an assumption of a collective gain by association. All these before ideology.

Going by the profile of the majority of those who stay on the queues, they just want a decent life where Maslows Hierarchy is met(and this isn’t to much to ask) hence why vote buying has become so brazen.

On the other hand, voters who don’t come out; majority of whom are middle class (or slightly lower). Elites would wish for leaders who are more inspiring with clear cut vision & roadmap and a safer voting environment.

MARK AMAZA

Given the way the elections have gone especially in Nigeria & other countries you have consulted in, do you think we are in an age of populism in Africa? # DebolaTalksElections

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

If you mean appealing to concerns of the ordinary people, this famous “grassroot” statement that’s always brandished, then we have always been in the age of populism. Delivering promises is usually where the problem lies.

MARK AMAZA

If we were to get people to actively participate in politics from the grassroots level, what will you recommend as a strategy?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

People are largely mostly looking for incentives. At some point we must realize that tidi ba baje, to ni di lo ma da. Every hand who desires this must be on deck to awaken citizens to this reality. For step by step guide pls get a copy of our book # HowToWinElectionsInAfrica

MARK AMAZA

Now that you bring up your book, # HowToWinElectionsInAfrica – what motivated you to write the book?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

Having actively worked on two elections in Nigeria, the Ghanaian presidential election in 2016, and with an in-depth look at other African elections during the period, we realized that citizens across the continent – The Gambia, Seychelles, South Africa, Kenya, Liberia, Senegal, Rwanda are finally coming to terms with the fact that they wield the powers to elect, to impeach and generally demand accountability.

The book explores how citizens can uproot the power structures by drawing parallels from within and outside Africa to map a future where the political playing field is level and citizens can rewrite existing narratives.

MARK AMAZA

StateCraftInc just recorded another success in Senegal with the concluded presidential elections there. What is the difference between elections in Senegal and in Nigeria?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

The idea of getting at least a 50,000 signatures to get your name on the ballot paper is most brilliant as it narrows sharply the candidates and saves a plethora on the ballot papers. Limits confusion and campaign distractions

Elections in Senegal was devoid of violence. In Nigeria, it’s necessary that the motivation for violence is removed and security agencies do more in ensuring safety of life and property to reduce apathy.

MARK AMAZA

Looking at the presidential election in Nigeria, & how things played out, do you think there is a future for youth participation in politics?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

With a voting population of 51% youth? Without a doubt. With technology and social tools? A new “grassroots is being curated. The pendulum must shift.

The performance of @ BankyW under a new party MDP and the party Chair, 28 year old Ibukunyi who came 2nd over Pdp in Ondo state. With the wins of the Akin Alabi’s , 26 Year Old Bob Otobong amongst others surely says something.

MARK AMAZA

Where do you see the trajectory of leadership change throughout Africa, particularly in Nigeria going as regards the voters rights and shaping a brighter future?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

It’s fair to state that there is a real thirst for change but only if citizens will step up &begin to shape the future they desire in the awareness that the power really is in their hands- this awareness is under heavy attack

Everyone of us who can awaken the # OfficeOfTheCitizen is needed now more than ever.

MARK AMAZA

With your wide range of experience with elections in Africa, will you say Nigeria stands out for some reason – whether good or bad?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

Without question a lot of attention is placed on Nigeria, first because we are excellent at most things we do anywhere in the world no matter the “side;” Inventors, best doctors, the finest of Academia we sit right there.

Our burgeoning creative industries, our music is a toast of the world from @ iam_Davido to @ wizkidayo. We are ahead in a good number of areas of individual achievements but tragic the state of collective success.

MARK AMAZA

So as a final question and this is like a ‘readers’ choice question’ – a lot of people have been messaging me to ask: what is @ DebolaLagos‘ relationship status?

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

Oh that, well I turned 33 this year and I share the same status with Jesus at this age.

MARK AMAZA

Lol. That is a hilarious answer. It was nice having this chat, @ DebolaLagos. Looking forward to hearing more of your successes.

DEBOLA WILLIAMS

Thanks Mark. This was Multitasking 101 for me including catching a flight. Sorry for the delays. Hope it was useful.