Today’s Noisemakers: Bukky Shonibare, Temisan Okomi, Arinze Odira, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Nsukka Boy

You demand?

Go and work joor. Lol!

2. Saka

We have been saying this for years. What does it take to build standard roads, or repair bad roads?

For how long do we have to continue asking. We f**king pay tax!!

We can’t even start talking about the people that have died as a result of bad roads or the mental stress we go through on these roads.

3. Simi

Abi na.

4. Bukky Shonibare

Such relief!

Some people will say it is because 2019 is here. At least they paid it. 24 years ago is not child’s play biko. Hopefully, they sustain such an effort.

5. Ayekooto

But there were reports that Dan-Iya stepped down for Tambuwal?

6. Arinze Odira

So much sense in just one tweet. But…

7. Temisan Okomi

Life is grand and leadership – in Nigeria – is grand-er.

