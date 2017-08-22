Today’s Noisemakers: Feyi Fawehinmi, Mr Aye Dee, Dele Momodu and others [Aso Rock Rats edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Jide Ogunsanwo

Twitter is obsessed today with the current occupants of the president’s office- rats, not Buhari, but before we immerse ourselves in the banter, we just had to feature this dude who dared compare Jay Z’s 4:44 with Buhari.

It’s the power of numerology, we guess.

 

 

2.Feyi Fawehinmi

For the second time around, Buhari has chosen to work from home following a trip back to Nigeria. He did that when he first returned from his 50 day spell, and Twitter NG was quite befuddled. This time around, it’s not the president’s ill health keeping him home bound, but rats.

Would you believe it, the Lion King is afraid of rats!

TwitterNG has had a field day with this news.

The kind only rats can cause.

Stranger things have happened.

With a rat infestation problem at the seat of power.

3. Cheta Nwanze

Welllllll, good quality lies are hard to tell. And we know the media team does not specialise in that brand.

No one said multi tasking was easy.

Don’t be angry. The fumigator travelled to London with President, sah.

This is notice that you have crossed a national red line.

You have been served.

4. Nnayelugo

Chai.There is God oooo!

5. Babatope

You’re in the spirit, brethren.

I see red lines everywhere.

It takes one to know.

Garba, they are calling you.

6. Bellgam

LMAooooo. How will she know when she’s been banished to ze ozza room?

…But it is worth it- yes?  3 more months of rest, man

Salute!

Right behind you.

7. Pius Adesanmi

Like begets like.

8. Moses Ochonu

Take your L in peace.

9. Ebube

We’ll live.

10. Demola Olarewaju

The story of Nigeria.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Dele Momodu: The shape of 2019 election

Dele Momodu: As we begin the march to 2019

Dele Momodu: Fashola, the man who must give us light