Court orders forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of 56 houses allegedly owned by former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The houses were reportedly bought between 2011 and 2013 for $21,982,224 million.

Vacation judge, Justice Abdulaziz Anka gave the order on Tuesday, following an ex-parte application filed on August 16 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC counsel Mr. Anselem Ozioko told Justice Anka that Mrs Alison-Madueke paid $16,441,906 (N2.6billion) cash in several tranches and another $5,540318 (N840,000,000) cash for the properties through four “front” firms which held the titles in trust for her.

The firms are Chapel Properties, Blue Nile Estate, Azinga Meadows and Vistapoint Property Development.

[Read Also: I can’t forfeit what was never mine…EFCC denying me fair hearing – Diezani]

He said the commission had discovered 14 other firms incorporated for the ex-minister for holding the titles to those property.

The properties include 29 terraced houses comprising eight four-bedroom penthouse apartments, six three-bedroom apartments, two three-bedroom maisonettes, two twin bedroom apartments and one four-bedroom apartment.

The houses, located at No. 7, Thurnbull Street and 5, Raymond Street, Yaba, were allegedly bought by Mrs. Alison-Madueke for the US dollar equivalent of N937,000,000 through Chapel Properties Ltd.

Others are 16 four-bedroom terrace houses in Heritage Court Estate, Plot 2C, Omerelu Street, Diobu, Government Residential Area (GRA) Phase 1 extension, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, bought for N928,000,000 through Blue Nile Estate Ltd.

Justice Anka authorised the EFCC to appoint a firm to manage the property and gave the respondents 14 days to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judge directed the agency to publish the order in any national newspaper and adjourned till September 8.