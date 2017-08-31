Trump assures Americans of jobs in tax reform speech

Away in Springfield, Missouri, President Donald Trump sprung up efforts to sell a big tax package to voters yesterday. He called for a tax system that would minimise tax rates for businesses and provide a big boost to the middle class, Politico reports.

The President emphasised that a new tax system was germane to sustaining new prosperity in the U.S. Trump outlined several principles for tax reform, particularly cleaning the code of tax breaks and offering tax relief to middle-class families.

Though the speech was expected to put a populist polish on tax reform, Trump equally hammered on the need to lower the statutory corporate tax rate which, at a current rate of 35 percent, poses among the highest in the industrialised world — in order to give companies more opportunities to bring back profits they’ve stashed offshore.

The President reiterated, “Instead of exporting our jobs, we will export our goods. Our jobs will both stay here in America and come back to America. We’ll have it both ways, manufacturers will love earning a big fat beautiful paycheck and millions of people would move from welfare to work”.

“We believe that ordinary Americans know better than Washington how to spend their own money and we want to help them take home as much of their money as possible and then spend it. So they’ll keep their money, they’ll spend their money, they’ll buy our product,” Trump added.

The President’s speech which only briefly touched on policy details surely didn’t mask the challenge he and a Republican Congress will face in ensuring a true overhaul of the tax code. The policy postulate that businesses would “ideally” be taxed at a top rate of 15 percent and that the tax code would contain incentives for child care.

While laying reference to the tensions which erupted between the White House and GOP lawmakers following Obamacare repeal failure, the President said in front of sitting GOP lawmakers, “I am fully committed to working with Congress to get this job done, and I don’t want to be disappointed by Congress. Do you understand me?”