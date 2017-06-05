Unemployment rate increases to 14.2% – NBS (FULL REPORT)

Statistician General of the National Bureau of Statistics of Nigeria, Dr Yemi Kale has released statistics of the number of unemployed people and the rate of unemployment for 2016.

Kale highlights that unemployed persons has risen to 11.55 million in the fourth quarter (q4) of 2016 from 11.19 million in the third quarter (q3) which indicates an increase of 0.36million as labor force rises to 81.15mn from 80.67mn.

It therefore means that the unemployment rate has risen to 14.2% in q4 2016 from 13.9% in q3 2016.

The underemployment rate, Kale wrote, rose to 21.0% or 17.02 million persons in q4 2016 from 19.7% or 15.91 million persons in q3 2016.

See full report below:

Unemployed persons rises to 11.55mn in q4 2016 from 11.19mn in q3 2016 ( increase of 0.36mn) as labor force rises to 81.15mn from 80.67mn pic.twitter.com/kDOaZ5bvvq — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Unemployment rate rises to 14.2% in q4 2016 from 13.9% in q3 2016 representing ninth consecutive rise since q4 2014 pic.twitter.com/bdqMdmFoHK — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Underemployment rate rises to 21.0% or 17.02mn persons in q4 2016 from 19.7% or 15.91mn persons in q3 2016. pic.twitter.com/WQxBr8SNm9 — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Total unemployment and underemployment rate at 35.2% in Q4 2016 or 28.57mn persons compared to 33.6% in q3 2016 or 27.11mn persons pic.twitter.com/4sEAsze2qC — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Unemployment higher for ages 15-24 (25.2%) and 25-34(15.4%); underemployment same age groups(36.5% for 15-24 and 22.1% for ages 25-34 years) pic.twitter.com/pm6fHz3SQB — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Unemployment+Undeemployment in q1 2014=61.6% for ages 15-24; 37.5% for ages 25-34; 23.3% for ages 35-44; 21.3% for ages 45-54 & 24.9% -55-64 pic.twitter.com/LqO0YQKILI — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Unemployment+Undeemployment in q1 2014= 10.30mn persons for ages 15-24; 9.0mn persons for ages 25-34; 4.46mn persons for ages 35-44 years pic.twitter.com/J4C6eL9jct — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Youth unemployment+ underemployment (ages 15-34) = 19.31mn persons in q4 2016 from 18.33mn from q3 2016 pic.twitter.com/n2pYEBeg8C — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Both Unemployment and underemployment higher for women in q4 2016 pic.twitter.com/wibuFuJxJB — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Unemployment higher in urban areas while underemployment higher in rural areas in q4 2016 pic.twitter.com/nKFL6WSQ2n — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017

Nigeria had the 40th highest unemployment rate in the world in q4 2016 and 21st highest in Africa pic.twitter.com/3kGfdBCbvp — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) June 5, 2017