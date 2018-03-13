Venia Business Hub launch Nigeria’s first Coworking report and it’s resourceful

Over time, startup founders have sometimes had the problem of limited budget to rent an office. They begin their business but not enough capital to buy or rent an office space. Coworking has come into existence and maybe that will wipe that problem off.

All over the world and indeed in Nigeria, coworking spaces have grown in a significant manner since they are the only option for startup founders to put ideas into action. Aside that, we also know that freelancers might not have the capacity to buy or rent office spaces.

Coworking spaces are not limited to all of the above but for ‘work from home’ entrepreneurs, freelancers who wish to have more interaction with people in their field, share ideas, and sometimes get the motivation to be more productive. These people work for different companies, work on different projects, and through interactions, gain connection. We might even find people who might offer jobs and even collaborate in the same project.

It is this global phenomenon, which Nigeria is tapping into or we can say has already tapped into that most likely informed the report by Venia Business Hub.

Regular offices do not usually provide events like seminars, workshops, and even networking events for people, whereas coworking place tend to provide it, and the model does not seem too different in Nigeria just as stated in the report: “Coworking in Nigeria refers to providers of Incubation/Innovation Centers,

Shared Spaces and Coworking Spaces. It is also interesting to note that in Nigeria, there is limited

differentiation in terms of operations, as some providers play across all three areas in the same space.

However, business models do differ, depending on the primary focus of the provider“.

Venia Business Hub, according to their story, saw a problem in 2011 and “wanted to build more than just beautiful shared office spaces. We wanted to create a thriving community of like-minded people who come together and make magic happen” – afterwards came up with “The Nigeria Coworking Report“.

The report includes a history of coworking – globally and in Nigeria – an overview of coworking in Nigeria and some other information you will definitely not regret you got.

Also as stated on the website, the “report does not only reveal exciting insights about this industry globally, but opens up the value-chain and highlights investment opportunities and partnership possibilities available right here in Nigeria. While entrepreneurs are arguably the biggest beneficiaries of this new industry, investors and policy drivers are well positioned to leverage the trends to drive value extraction and achieve economic development objectives“.

Okay, enough said. Go download the report: The Nigeria Coworking Report.