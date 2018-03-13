The Late 5: Buhari sacks Amnesty coordinator, Trump fires Rex Tillerson, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sacked his Special Adviser on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd.).

This was confirmed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said Prof. Charles Dokubo has been named as his replacement.

Buhari also directed the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, to carry out a full investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has directed candidates to visit the board’s website for their results.

Head of Media of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, gave the directive at a news conference on Tuesday in Bwari, Abuja.

Benjamin said the results had been scrutinised and released on its website.

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has signed a bill prohibiting production, sale, and consumption of alcohol in certain areas.

Ahmed gave his assent to the Ilorin Township (Prohibition Against the Production, Sale, and Consumption of Liquor in Certain Areas) Law, 2018.

Suspected herdsmen have killed at least 25 people in Dundu Village of Kwall district in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

Many houses were reportedly set ablaze in the latest round of attacks in the state.

Daniel Kadzia, the village head, said the attackers invaded the village after noticing that the youth and men had gone for mining.

The House of Representatives has recalled suspended Abdulmumin Jibrin, lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru constituency in Kano state.

This follows a letter of apology which Jibril wrote to the lawmakers on Tuesday.

The house suspended Jibril in 2017 for 180 legislative days after he raised an alarm of the alleged padding of the 2016 budget.

And now, stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter, naming CIA Director Mike Pompeo as his replacement.

Mr Tillerson’s spokesman said he only learned he was out of a job when he saw the president’s tweet thanking him for his service as top US diplomat.

The former ExxonMobil chief had a series of public rifts with the White House since he was appointed last year.

Mr Trump also named Gina Haspel to become the CIA’s first female director.

US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the teenager accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school last month.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has admitted carrying out the attack and is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The attack, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is the deadliest US school shooting since 2012.

FIFA is sending officials to Greece to discuss football unrest, the sport’s governing body said Tuesday, amid a gun controversy that prompted the indefinite suspension of the championship.

FIFA director for Europe Bjorn Vassallo said a delegation would travel to Athens later Tuesday to discuss the latest crisis, which began Sunday when the president of Greek club PAOK, Ivan Savvidis, stormed the pitch with a holstered gun strapped to his waist.

Hours after his boss, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, was ousted Steve Goldstein, the under secretary of public affairs at the State Department has been fired by the White House.

Goldstein publicly contradicted the White House account of how Tillerson was fired on Tuesday morning.

Goldstein said Tillerson was officially notified he’d been fired from a tweet from President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, and in a statement, said Tillerson had “every intention of remaining.”

President Donald Trump has been seeking counsel from confidantes on how he should handle the Stormy Daniels situation, a source close to the President tells CNN.

The source said Trump is being told by advisers not to fight Daniels’ decision to break a confidentiality agreement because it would make him look guilty. This source said it’s the only reason Trump has stayed quiet on the issue and hasn’t been tweeting about it.

The source also believes the controversy potentially poses a bigger threat to Trump’s presidency than Russia. The difference here compared to accusations from other women is that there’s a signed agreement and a payment.