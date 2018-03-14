The Big 5: President Buhari summons IGP Idris, award-winning scientist Stephen Hawking dies at 76 and other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday summoned the Inspector -General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to answer a query on why he disobeyed a Presidential order to relocate to Benue following killings in the state.

The President had given the order on January 9 with an aim to check the reported cases of attacks in the state. However, upon his visit to the state on Monday, was told by the governor, Samuel Ortom that the IGP disobeyed that order, saying Idris spent only 24 hours in the state and later moved to Nasarawa.

The Ebonyi State Government and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have warned that the continued killing of innocent Nigerians (farmers and herders) across the country is capable of igniting national war if not carefully addressed.

The governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi, and the National Chairman of MACBAN, Bello Bodejo called for caution at a security meeting in Abakaliki over the recent clash between farmers and herders.

A number of lawyers and civil rights activists in Lagos, on Tuesday, marched in protest of some new tax regimes introduced by Akinwunmu Ambode‘s government.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch, Adesina Ogunlana said during the protest, “the tax increments by Ambode would cause hyperinflation, encourage crime and hunger“.

“If the governor refuses to stop and reverse all tax increments after our protest, we will go to court,” Ogunlana continued.

The protesters described the new tax regimes as “anti-people”.

The governor of Yobe, Ibrahim Gaidam Tuesday, urged other state governors to make payment of salaries and pensions a priority – before any other expenditure.

The governor said his colleagues have no reason to withhold salaries and pensions.

He disclosed that Yobe is one of the few states which have consistently paid salaries without waiting for bailout from the Federal Government.

IGP Ibrahim Idris has challenged officers and men of the Police Force to respect the rights of the citizens in the course of discharging their duties, saying rights abuse amounts to corruption and injustice.

Idris explained that respect for human rights is fundamental to peaceful coexistence in any society.

And stories from around the world…

World renowned physicist, Stephen Hawking has died, aged 76.

He died at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday, according to his family.

Hawking is known for his work with black holes and relativity, and wrote several popular science books, including “A Brief History of Time“.

Sacked US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson has warned of Russia‘s “troubling behaviour and actions” in a parting statement.

“Russia must assess carefully as to how its actions are in the best interest of the Russian people and of the world more broadly. Continuing on their current trajectory is likely to lead to greater isolation on their part, a situation which is not in anyone’s interest,” Tillerson said.

US President Donald Trump had fired Tillerson on Twitter, naming CIA Director, Mike Pompeo as his replacement.

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe Wednesday, has continued to deny that he and his wife were involved in a discount land-sale deal that has seen the opposition call for the resignation of key all and Finance Minister Taro Aso.

Both Abe and Aso have come under fresh pressure over the ministry’s admission that is had altered documents related to the sale of state-owned land at a steep discount to a school operator with ties to Abe’s wife, Akie.

Sevilla have sent Manchester United out of the Champions League with a 2-1 shock defeat at Old Trafford.

“There is no time to be sad,” Jose Mourinho said after substitute Wissam Ben Yedder‘s two goals sent Sevilla into the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time. “This is football. It’s not the end of the world“.

The Red Devils barely ‘lifted a finger’ throughout the match.

Politico reports that Rep. Trey Gowdy said on Tuesday that Russia had clearly worked against Hilary Clinton and planned to continue doing so after the election.

Gowdy of South Carolina said that the evidence gathered by the committee clearly showed Russia’s disdain for Trump’s rival and was “motivated in whole or in part by a desire to harm her candidacy or undermine her Presidency had she prevailed“.