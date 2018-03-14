Mohammed Kazaure tried it, on International Women’s Day of all days

On a day the entire world was celebrating the International Women’s Day, the Honourable member representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi federal constituency in Jigawa state Honourable Mohammed Kazaure chose to denigrate womanhood. While making comment on deliberations relating to the International Women’s Day celebrations, the lawmaker gleefully stated that women should not be given too much power as they might take over from men especially the house of representatives where Kazaure is domiciled at the moment.

Despite such insensitive comments which should have erupted condemnations from fellow members especially the female lawmakers in the house or at least the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara should have shot him down. Instead the house was shrouded in complicit laughter. They’ve laughed it off but the joke is on us once again that while the whole world have moved on to create a world where all humans won’t be subjected to favours based on their skill and talent rather than their gender, then we still have a long way to go in creating an equal platform for men and women in Nigeria.

That Kazaure made such a tone deaf statement in a place of power and we laughed it off is an affirmation that he just re-echoed the general consensus on womanhood in Nigeria. In Saudi Arabia women have just won their rights to drive, in other parts of the world women are contesting and winning elective positions but in Nigeria all womanhood seems to represent to our leaders is domesticity and servitude (here’s looking at you president Buhari).

At every point in time we’ve continually held down the progress of womanhood in Nigeria especially by those saddled with the responsibility to improve the lot of all Nigerians, especially women. The President’s stand on womanhood is not something to research on, it’s a public document, the Sultan of Sokoto has also condemned the proposed gender equality bill before the National Assembly, among other anti-women policies in the country.

Time and time again, we’ve placed the women below the radar when it comes to policy formulation and developmental issues but they’ve always been prioritized for the living room, the kitchen and the other room. This was what Kazaure shamefully re-echoed at the green chamber, it’s a reflection of who we are!