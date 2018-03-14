Sleep is inextricable linked to your sex drive, you should be getting more of it

A man or woman’s libido has to be without doubt, full of life and spontaneous, right? Most people want to think that their sex drive is so instinctual that it should beat out other obstacles that would come its way. The reality is that an amazing, healthy sex drive depends on really a number of factors together with diet, exercise, and wait-for-it – sleep.

Getting proper sleep is the best way to boost your sex drive

Let’s face it, we are a society of chronic insomniacs. Not only have society’s stress levels continued to rise, but now we keep ourselves awake with hours of computer games, Netflix subscriptions, and social “connectedness.” But all those hours of staying up only serve to chip away at your testosterone production. Since your body can only replenish its reserves by sleeping, when you deprive it of its rest, it starts to take shortcuts. In order to deal with the stress, it will increase your cortisol levels and slow down your thyroid, which both end up decreasing testosterone production.

Your tech device is messing with your head and your sex life

It’s been certainly tested that the rays emitted from televisions, laptop screens, and phones will stop the creation of melatonin, which is the significant hormone that humans need in order to sleep well. Without good sleep, your hormones are thrown off control, and you won’t have the same energy for sex. Even if you are trying to sleep in a bed next to somebody using a phone or computer, or the television is on in that room, your eyes are sensing the blue light and your brain will not produce the melatonin it so desperately needs. You should know that with chronic deprivation of melatonin, the brain can actually stop its normal levels of melatonin production even after you’re no longer exposed to blue light. Your best bet is to turn off all of these devices a few hours before bed, or at least by 10pm.

Snoring is particularly unsafe for your health and your sex life

When a person snores during sleep, this in sign of decreased air flow to the lungs. A condition known as ‘sleep apnea’ refers to when there are pauses in breathing during sleep and is often associated with heavy snoring. These interruptions in breathing result in diminished oxygen to the brain and body and have serious consequences for your cardiovascular system and your brain function. Sleep apnea is a common cause of erectile dysfunction, low sex drive, and heart disease. People with untreated sleep apnea are also at risk for early death, so they should speak with their doctor about it immediately. If you are the partner of someone with sleep apnea or a snorer, you probably aren’t getting good sleep either. It’s not uncommon for people to have their precious sleep interrupted by a snoring partner, or by trying to ensure that their partners are still breathing regularly.

Don’t use alcohol to facilitate your sleep

Too many people get into the practice of having a drink to help them fall asleep. You should know that alcohol will intrude with the deep stages of sleep, so it makes your sleep less restful than it should be. Also, alcohol can worsen snoring and sleep apnea, leading to worsening daytime functioning. Alcohol decreases testosterone levels, promotes cardiovascular disease, and interferes with erectile function. Overall, the effects of alcohol on your sex life are quite negative. Instead, get into a habit of exercising regularly, or even just some quite meditation before going to sleep. Not only will they help your sleep, but work wonderfully for improving your sex life as well.