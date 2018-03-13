Grafton Truedis, Music Plus and MTN present N1m prize to winner of ‘Kings of Sounds – The Beat Competition’

The winners of the Kings of Sounds – the beat competition organised by Grafton Truedis, Music Plus and MTN were presented with their prizes on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the MTN Head Office, Ikoyi.

The competition aimed at discovering and announcing up and coming recording artists out of Africa, presents a quarterly once in a lifetime chance to record a song off an “African World Class Producer’s Beat” and stand a chance to win cash of “N1 million”, a world-class “Music Video”, have your song produced by the “World Class African Producer” and have your recorded song promoted on TV, Radio, and Online platforms.

In attendance were: Osaze Ebueku (Marketing Department: MTN Nigeria); Salem Evbogbai (Product Manager: Music Plus); Fred Allison (Co-Founder of Grafton Truedis); Olisa Adibua (Beat FM)

Also in attendance were the judges that picked the TOP 10 Winners – Godwin Tom (CEO IMANAGE AFRICA); Osam (Head of Programm Naija FM); Douglas (CEO of the PGM club and OAP OF Beat FM); Sesan Adeniji (CEO Mystreet Magazine); and Mc Lively (Comedian).

The top 10 winners are: Lanoroy, Bismond, Braynezee, Commy, El Chiby, HEC, Joeboy, P60, Rayzor, Young Airmie – with Lanoray being the ultimate winner. Others went home with a cash prize of N100,000 each.

In a final note, Fred Allison, the Co-founder of Grafton Truedis, thanked all those who participated, the partners that believed in the vision and supported it all the way. He also stated that the goal of the competition was to announce and celebrate Nigerian and African talent to the world,while building capacity in the Nigerian music industry.

Photos below: