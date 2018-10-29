Wale Ojo and Mercy Aigbe are back to filming the sequel of ‘Happy Father’s Day’

Happy Father’s Day is a 2016 movie directed by Bukola Ogunsola, and stars Wale Ojo and Mercy Aigbe as a married couple (Femi and Paula Daniels). The movie examines the nuclear family and burden of child rearing on women – when Paula (Aigbe) becomes frazzled from domestic chores and taking care of their three children, Femi (Ojo) decides to take over and he would soon realise that it’s an enormous job.

The movie tries to render Femi’s new role as comical, with the children having peculiar needs and demands. Now, the sequel titled Another Father’s Day is currently being shot and Aigbe and Ojo are reprising their roles. Filming began last month and the movie’s Instagram page has been buzzing with on-set photos and videos. In particular, one video shows Aigbe in a room with crew members as she teases Ojo to give an Oscar-worthy performance.

Other cast members include Simi Adejumo, Korede Oni and Tresor King. Bukola Ogunsola is a New York Film Academy alum and Happy Father’s Day is her first movie as a director, and no release date for the sequel has been announced.