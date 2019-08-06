We See You: @AfroVII, @DrJoeAbah, @sugabelly, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

The President doesn’t engage enough with citizens. For some reason, he seems to be more at home talking to the international press while he’s out of the country than engaging with the local press or directly with citizens | Mr President, Please talk to us! https://t.co/1hUdg3EQo0 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 6, 2019

Addressing the president’s disconnection with Nigerians in a daily newspaper is commendable. But I’m sorry he can’t hear you, sir. But we must keep doing what we have to do to birth the Nigeria that we want,

Some women like the idea of a man asking them out in perpetuity to:

– feed their ego

– have options to fall back on when they want to.

Kings, don’t fall for that scam.

One no is enough – move on. If she later decides she wants a relationship, let her ask you out. — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) August 6, 2019

Interesting. ”One no is enough.” If only men applied this advice into respecting women’s boundaries and personal space.

The people who said the word “revolution” had only one meaning – a violent, forceful, bloody take over of government suddenly remember context & the existence of other meanings in response to this tweet. Love to see it.😊 — Igala High Chief (@I_Am_Ilemona) August 6, 2019

I Just love how ”Love to see it” applies to everything.

It’s very easy to believe women are your enemy because frankly, many of us view each other as competition for the male gaze, scant access, etc. And the suspicious is innate but trust me, the best friendships you can have is with other women. Relax, open your mind. — T. Rankïn’ ∆ 🏁 (@AfroVII) August 6, 2019

In Nigeria, when you’re eating, and the person you are speaking to is not, you have to invite them to eat, and they can say yes and take out of your food, but usually no more than three bites. In America, people will eat their entire meal next to you with no remorse. — Suga no Kata Sama 🌕 (@sugabelly) August 6, 2019

Well, Nigerians and Americans are socialized differently.