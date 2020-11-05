Where is the Jehova’s Witness? Adamu Garba’s App, Delivering sliced onions | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Very fitting that I first read this on Yaba Left cos that's where Adamu Garba really belongs. https://t.co/sIo70AX7Lx — Jyde #FreeMubarakBala (@Jaydon225) November 5, 2020

YabaLeft… Verifying Left since 1995

2.

Heard that Adamu Garba has already verified his allies on his Crowwe app.



First ever display of nepotism on an app. This is the same man that wants to become President. 😂😂



Well, it’s also the first step towards the app’s failure if you ask me. — Boss Mustapha (@__yellows) November 5, 2020

Wait, there’s an App?

3.

Once you catch me cheating on you, I can’t trust you no more 😞😒…. — Legon fuck boy 💜👑 (@selorm_123) November 5, 2020

Please, what is this tweet?

4.

Don’t shoot that shot

You’ll embarass yourself ☹️😂 — Dame ❤️ (@SUCREBABYY) November 5, 2020

It’s the embarrassment for us.

5.

Something is missing in Nigeria.

When last did you see Jehovah witness? 🤷‍♂️ — Ogochukwu ❤️ (@TheEmmalez) November 5, 2020

2020, how did we miss this?

6.

I’m American by imagination and I stand for Trump and Biden — OKG 🤴 (@Itz_Afrika_GH) November 5, 2020

Lol, I live in New York!

7.

If Halloween🎃 was to be celebrated In Africa, our Parents won't let us join…

They'll say it's Fetish and Satanic👹🥴 — Dandy👔🇨🇦 (@dandyseun) November 5, 2020

Before Nko?

8.

You need psychological help if you can’t enjoy your own company without external parties — . (@MohWorldent) November 5, 2020

This is the tweet I was looking for!

9.

Imagine been born in Nigeria, living in Nigeria, and still dying in Nigeria. God, am I not your creation😫 — Nigeria's French Ambassador🇳🇬🇫🇷 (@Mc_Phils) November 5, 2020

What exactly is wrong with dying in Nigeria?

10.

Sliced Onion available for delivery nationwide. Make e no be like say I no wan be CEO or I no dey sell something since everyone is now online trader.



DM Us for price👍 pic.twitter.com/EtLuhDA6W2 — BROWNNYⓂ (@BrownnyCool) November 5, 2020

Please empower them.