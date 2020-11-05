‘It have do:’ Senate panel asks Buhari to stop going abroad for medical trips | #TheYNaijaCover

What does it say when our very own Nigerian politicians are asking the president not to look to the abroad for healthcare?

Probably that President Muhammadu Buhari had certainly overdone it.

Government officials are very well known to jet around the world at the slightest hint of a headache. So, for a Nigerian politician to caution another Nigerian politician about their travels, you can be rest assured it’s reached its limit.

On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs requested that the State House officials put the clinic in order and stop President Buhari from going on medical trips abroad.

This request took place after the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijani Umar, appeared before the panel to defend his 2021 budget estimates; presenting a N1.3 billion budget for the State House Clinic.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Danjuma La’ah, remarked that the committee would approve the clinic budget but that the President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment.

The president was reported to have spent over 150 days in 2017, treating an undisclosed ailment in the United Kingdom,. The length of his trip was so alarming for many Nigerians. People emphasised that the only reason the president would go abroad for healthcare was because the state of medical care in the country is nothing to speak of.

A total embargo on the travel of politicians for healthcare might actually be what we need to get Nigeria’s healthcare system working again. Maybe, then our leaders would focus on building good hospitals and getting quality medical equipment.

Well done Senator Danjuma La’ah for the courage to Soro S’oke!

