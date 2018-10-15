While we call for police reforms, yet another citizen has been killed in Abuja #JusticeForAnita

When Vice President Yemi Osinbajo called for the sack and arrest of former DSS DG, Lawal Daura, Nigerians celebrated, considering the Acting President also called for the reform of the entire Police force, especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, afterwards declared a nationwide reform of the Police Force and asked that SARS Operatives be taken off the roads and only act when there are reports/information of a robbery case.

But…it now seems that we have moved from one problem to another one.

Over the weekend, it was the case of Anita Akapson who was shot dead in front of her house on Saturday, October 13, 2018, in Maitama, Abuja, by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

There are no details yet, as we await a response from the family of the deceased. However, the Police have responded in a statement. Read below:

IGP has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson.

He deeply commiserates with the family of the deceased and assures them that justice will be done in the matter.

The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, October 13, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA

We will bring you details and follow up to the story as it comes in.

But, we cannot continue this way. The Police needs to be reformed, not by press releases and statements but by action!

Omoleye Omoruyi October 15, 2018

