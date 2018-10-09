Suspect in the rape and murder of model paraded by Police #JusticeForAjilaSeun

It was reported last week that a 20-year-old model, Ajila Oluwaseun Fiona was raped and stabbed to death in her home on Thursday, September 4, 2018, in Ijoka, Akure, Òndó

In the report, eyewitnesses said Fiona was raped and murdered, in the absence of her mother, who only came to find the lifeless body of her only daughter and alerted the neighbours.

The culprit, Ebenezer Adedamola was paraded today by the Ondo Police Command.

Here in this video is Ebenezer Adedamola, a principal suspect in the murder of Ajila Seun who was raped and stabbed at her mother’s home in Akure, last week thursday. Ebenezer was paraded at Òndó State @PoliceNG command today. We are monitoring closely. #JusticeForAjilaSeun pic.twitter.com/TRZ4LrBMsi — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) October 9, 2018

We will bring details as they come in.