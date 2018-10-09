Suspect in the rape and murder of model paraded by Police #JusticeForAjilaSeun

It was reported last week that a 20-year-old model, Ajila Oluwaseun Fiona was raped and stabbed to death in her home on Thursday, September 4, 2018, in IjokaAkureÒndó

In the report, eyewitnesses said Fiona was raped and murdered, in the absence of her mother, who only came to find the lifeless body of her only daughter and alerted the neighbours.

The culprit, Ebenezer Adedamola was paraded today by the Ondo Police Command.

We will bring details as they come in.

Tags:

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Wilfred Okiche October 9, 2018

Profile: Why we should be excited about Zainab Ahmed (and why we shouldn’t be)

Following the resignation of Kemi Adeosun, former Minister of Finance over allegations of a forged document exempting her from the ...

Alexander Onukwue October 9, 2018

New landlords, ambitious health budget, local policing | Here are five talking points from Donald Duke’s policy document

The Social Democratic Party has chosen Donald Duke to be its candidate in the 2019 presidential elections. The former two-term ...

Editor October 9, 2018

VPcube Studios celebrates 4th anniversary, set to support four young female entrepreneurs with TFESS photography training

VPCube Studios, a commercial photography company with specialty in maternity, child and family photography, is set to celebrate its fourth ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 9, 2018

The Big 5: Buhari would have arrested me if he had evidence of me being corrupt – Atiku; PDP cautions INEC against bending the rules for APC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 9, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Mercy Aigbe denies reports she got her mansion through a ‘sugar daddy’, Baba Sala dies at 82 | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 8, 2018

The Late 5: Fayose threatens to leave PDP; Learn from the credibility and transparency of our primaries – PDP tells INEC, APC | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti, has threatened to leave the People’s Democratic Party ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail