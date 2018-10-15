Just In: Flutterwave Co-founder, Iyin Aboyeji resigns

CEO of foremost payments technology company, Flutterwave, Iyin Aboyeji, has resigned.

In a farewell message, Iyin who said he was stepping down to pursue family goals, thanked the Flutterwave board and team.

“It’s been amazing working with the Flutterwave team to build another great African company and I’m excited for the future under its new leadership,” he said.

It’s been amazing working with @theflutterwave team to build another great African company and I’m excited for the future under its new leadership under @TechProd_Arch pic.twitter.com/8tTK8oOBWK — Iyinoluwa Aboyeji (@iaboyeji) October 15, 2018

Flutterwave Co-Founder, Olugbenga Agboola, a Financial Technology Engineer will replace Iyin as CEO.