Just In: Flutterwave Co-founder, Iyin Aboyeji resigns

CEO of foremost payments technology company, Flutterwave, Iyin Aboyeji, has resigned.

In a farewell message, Iyin who said he was stepping down to pursue family goals, thanked the Flutterwave board and team.

“It’s been amazing working with the Flutterwave team to build another great African company and I’m excited for the future under its new leadership,” he said.

Flutterwave Co-Founder, Olugbenga Agboola, a Financial Technology Engineer will replace Iyin as CEO.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

