With men dressed like women and women like men, ‘Disguise’ premieres in Lagos

The premiere of Agatha Amata‘s movie “Disguise” held Sunday, February 25 at Filmhouse Imax, Lagos – it comes out in cinemas March 2.

Filled with Nollywood stars: IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Desmond Elliot – who directed it, Toyin Abraham and others, the movie attempts to answer an age-long question – Would we really understand how it pains in the shoes of the opposite sex, in terms of relationship matters?

In order to figure this out, IK Ogbonna and Nancy Isime swap roles and it becomes clear to each of them the struggles both genders face.

See the trailer below:

Some photos from the premiere.