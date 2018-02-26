With men dressed like women and women like men, ‘Disguise’ premieres in Lagos

IK Ogbonna and Nancy Isime

The premiere of Agatha Amata‘s movie “Disguise” held Sunday, February 25 at Filmhouse Imax, Lagos – it comes out in cinemas March 2.

Filled with Nollywood stars: IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Desmond Elliot – who directed it, Toyin Abraham and others, the movie attempts to answer an age-long question – Would we really understand how it pains in the shoes of the opposite sex, in terms of relationship matters?

In order to figure this out, IK Ogbonna and Nancy Isime swap roles and it becomes clear to each of them the struggles both genders face.

[Read Also: “The movie “Disguise” attempts to answer an age-old question, but does it succeed?”]

See the trailer below:

Some photos from the premiere.

Fathia Williams

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi

Nancy Isime

Toyin Abraham

Daniel K Daniel

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The movie “Disguise” attempts to answer an age old question, but does it succeed?

Folorunsho Alakija, Emmanuel Uduaghan, others lead conversation as ‘Inside Out with Agatha’ celebrates 20th anniversary

Agatha Amata

“I don’t have to be on TV to impact youth” – Agatha Amata