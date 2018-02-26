TSTV, the cable television platform owned by Telcom Satellites Ltd announced its entry into the Nigerian cable viewing space with ‘mouthwatering offerings’. It even chose October 1, 2017, the day of Nigeria’s 57th independence as its launch date, signifying its intent to liberate Nigerians from the seeming stronghold of South African-owned DSTV.

Nigerians ready to jump on the support Made in Nigeria bandwagon expressed excitement at TSTV’s bold move. In a post on its website, the platform said, it is “the first indigenous local operator in the region to launch such a premium platform with a variety of services to Nigerians, who have been so far paying exorbitant prices to foreign operators.”

Five months down the line, Nigerians have been unable to purchase decoders nor subscribe to the platform. TSTV remains active on social media posting images of what it plans to offer.

TStv Africa …connecting your world pic.twitter.com/QaoGtpSHTJ — TSTV (@tstvafrica) February 26, 2018

The reactions have been far from commendable as many followers are angered that the platform is yet to address its failure of beginning operations as promised.

When the fuss about TSTV hit the internet, we were quick to spot its semblance with HiTV, wondering how it planned to dislodge DSTV, as its social media activity was proof of its unreadiness.

The last we heard was that TSTV will start selling its decoders on November 1, 2017 – four months ago (as of the time of writing this post) – but that has not been the case, as no one has seen or has been able to purchase them. One can’t help but wonder, what on earth happened to TSTV’s boast to overthrow DSTV?