The Media Blog: TStv, the new cable TV that seeks to give Nigerians independence

On October 1, 2017, the 57th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence, a new cable television platform will launch its services.

According to Telcom Satellites Ltd owners of ‘’TStv Africa’’, a full monthly subscription comes at a maximum fee of N3000, while the decoder goes for N5000 only. Do you still find this hard to believe, you can read about it here.

[Read Also] The Media Blog: Will TStv succeed where HiTV failed in this battle against DSTV?

It’s also Pay Per View, and there’s the option to pause your subscription anytime you are away.

A statement on its website says, TSTV seeks “to provide premium video experience to Nigerians at affordable prices”, adding that it is “the first indigenous local operator in the region to launch such a premium platform with a variety of services to Nigerians, who have been so far paying exorbitant prices to foreign operators.”

[#InCaseYouMissedIt] The Thread: 3 reasons why you should be squeamish about TSTV

Nigerians over the years have complained about the exorbitant price of South African owned cable television platform, DSTV. With its many bouquets DStv has failed to appeal to some Nigerians as subscription fees are quite high, and there’s an increment lurking around the corner every other month.

Will Nigerians be making the switch to TStv?