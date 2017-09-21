The Thread: 3 reasons why you should be squeamish about TSTV

Yesterday, TwitterNG was buzzing with the coming of a new Messiah, TSTV who would wipe Nigerians DSTV football viewing frustrations away. To quote Manasseh Edegegbe, “So why am I paying 17k a month if I can’t watch ordinary EFL Cup?”.

The advantages of TSTV being touted on social media are its Pay-as-you-view option, 20gig data and frigging low price.

Independence rocks, doesn’t it? But just before you jump ship on Oct 1st, here are 3 reasons to slow your roll:

1 MMM works in mysterious ways …and it just might have reinvented itself with TSTV. #NoShade.

2.The devil you know and all that see-finish business. Usually better in the long run, we hear.

3. Patriotism isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. Remember HiTV? Always best to get your money’s worth.

But should all of the above do nothing to dissuade you and you’ve got enough money to throw around, by all means, walk out on DSTV. Like Chidi says, it will go a long way in shaking up DSTV- something they need. Yesterday.

Not to mention…

Osheey!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: How to deal with sexual desires as a single person

We must not allow another civil war in Nigeria | Ohanaeze leader says

The Media Blog: Will TStv succeed where HiTV failed in this battle against DSTV?