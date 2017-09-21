The Thread: 3 reasons why you should be squeamish about TSTV

Yesterday, TwitterNG was buzzing with the coming of a new Messiah, TSTV who would wipe Nigerians DSTV football viewing frustrations away. To quote Manasseh Edegegbe, “So why am I paying 17k a month if I can’t watch ordinary EFL Cup?”.

The advantages of TSTV being touted on social media are its Pay-as-you-view option, 20gig data and frigging low price.

TSTV will be the first Nigerian-owned cable operator to offer the pay-per-view service in Nigeria. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 20, 2017

BeIN Sports have rights for probably all sporting events – EPL, UCL, EL, League Cup, FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A… For 3k, TStv would be mad! — 9jagooners (@9jaGooners) September 20, 2017

If you think I will just dump DSTV that I have used for 16 years for TSTV because of PPV and 20GB data then … YOU'RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT — Sidiq Pundit (@abatike) September 21, 2017

Independence rocks, doesn’t it? But just before you jump ship on Oct 1st, here are 3 reasons to slow your roll:

1 MMM works in mysterious ways …and it just might have reinvented itself with TSTV. #NoShade.

This you people's TSTV sounds like the MMM of cable TV — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) September 21, 2017

2.The devil you know and all that see-finish business. Usually better in the long run, we hear.

The promoters of this TSTV have obviously adopted demarketting DSTV as entry strategy. Jury is still out on efficacy. We continue to observe https://t.co/oz0GwvIZmi — Sam Hart (@hartng) September 21, 2017

3. Patriotism isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. Remember HiTV? Always best to get your money’s worth.

But should all of the above do nothing to dissuade you and you’ve got enough money to throw around, by all means, walk out on DSTV. Like Chidi says, it will go a long way in shaking up DSTV- something they need. Yesterday.

I don't know if TSTV will be another HiTV but when they launch, I am buying it. If for nothing else, to contribute to shaking up DSTV a bit. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) September 21, 2017

Not to mention…

let's all come together and support this TStv.no matter how rough it is now.y'all knw rome wasn't built in a day right.do it for the culture — phase cosmetics (@Angel_phase) September 20, 2017

