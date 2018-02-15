The movie “Disguise” attempts to answer an age old question, but does it succeed?

IK Ogbonna and Nancy Isime

It is a truism that men will never understand what women really want in a relationship and vice versa. It is an age-old question and might not be answered for like… forever.

However, Agatha Amata’s new movie – Disguise” – has made an attempt to answer this.

Starring in the movie is IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Desmond Elliot, Daniel K. Daniel, Wale Ojo, Toyin Ibrahim and a host of others.

L-R: Agatha Amata (Executive producer), Chiagoziem Nwakanma, IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Stephen Daniel, Victor Okpala (producer)

 

 

Disguise” offers ample evidence to show that trying to understand what either of the parties wants in a relationship will remain an unresolved assignment.

To achieve a non-fictional attempt at answering the question, IK Ogbonna played the role of a lady and Nancy Isime acted as a guy – in order to ‘wear the shoes where it really pinches“.

 

In spite of its faults and occasional overstatements, Disguise” has projected a conversation and might have just answered that ‘question’.

Executive Producer of new movie #DisguiseTheMovie speaks on the challenges they faced with funding the movie. How funds from Bank of Industry were basically exhausted few weeks into shooting.

A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on

