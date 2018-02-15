The movie “Disguise” attempts to answer an age old question, but does it succeed?

It is a truism that men will never understand what women really want in a relationship and vice versa. It is an age-old question and might not be answered for like… forever.

However, Agatha Amata’s new movie – “Disguise” – has made an attempt to answer this.

Starring in the movie is IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Desmond Elliot, Daniel K. Daniel, Wale Ojo, Toyin Ibrahim and a host of others.

“Disguise” offers ample evidence to show that trying to understand what either of the parties wants in a relationship will remain an unresolved assignment.

To achieve a non-fictional attempt at answering the question, IK Ogbonna played the role of a lady and Nancy Isime acted as a guy – in order to ‘wear the shoes where it really pinches“.

In spite of its faults and occasional overstatements, “Disguise” has projected a conversation and might have just answered that ‘question’.