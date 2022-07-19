X3M Ideas hosts its very first Idea Hackathon with One million Naira as cash prize

X3M Ideas leads the cause to solving the problems plaguing the marketing communications industry with the first edition of Its ‘Idea Hackathon’

… offers a cash prize of One Million Naira

Pan-African creative advertising agency, X3M Ideas has announced the first edition of its novel creative contest, ‘Idea Hackathon.’

As part of a series of set activities, in celebration of the company’s 10th anniversary, the contest which is open to the general public between the ages of 18 and 40, is built on providing solutions to real-life problems in the marketing communications industry.

Contestants are expected to pitch ideas that are scalable solutions to key issues in the marketing communications industry.

The Idea Hackathon will consist of three stages where contestants who apply through the Idea Hackathon website will pitch their ideas for a chance to win the grand prize of one million Naira.

Speaking on why X3M Ideas is hosting Idea Hackathon, the founder, and CEO of X3M Ideas, Steve Bakaeko said,

“We are building a new generation of thinkers who can create solutions to the problems that affect the marketing communications industry. Throughout history, advertising has been driven and redefined by ideas. We are optimistic that this first edition of Idea Hackathon will help create a reward system for creative thinkers and serve as the launch pad for their careers.

“With this contest, we want to help interested individuals find their X-factor,” he added.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija July 19, 2022

Parthian Celebrates 10 years of Dedication, Commitment to Clients

Parthian Partners Limited, over the weekend, celebrated 10 years of operations in an event that was as exciting as it ...

YNaija July 19, 2022

“I’m now a proud owner of my own house” – Watch Chukwuemeka discuss how being a BetKing agent transformed his life

It’s a new week and you are probably wondering what to venture into to stay afloat, increase your income or ...

YNaija July 7, 2022

International Breweries opens its kickstart application portal for young entrepreneurs

…Targets 400 youths for training International Breweries Plc, a proud member of Anheuser-Busch InBev, (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer ...

Sponsor July 6, 2022

TECNO tech meets fashion: Top 10 celebrities who killed it on the blue carpet 

At the recent launch of TECNO Camon 19—which took place on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at Landmark’s event center in ...

Sponsor July 5, 2022

Infinix VIP Concert with Davido was truly an extraordinary Experience

The #InfinixVIPConcert which  held yesterday the 3rd of July, 2022, at the Eko Hotels&Suites, Lagos was headlined by brand ambassador ...

YNaija July 4, 2022

Revent Academy is empowering young Africans with viable tech skills to bridge the shortage of job-ready tech talents globally

Revent Academy, a foremost Tech School, has commenced applications for its training programs. The first Cohort is set to commence ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail