“I’m now a proud owner of my own house” – Watch Chukwuemeka discuss how being a BetKing agent transformed his life

It’s a new week and you are probably wondering what to venture into to stay afloat, increase your income or possibly even break the bank. In Nigeria, sports betting has become a thing – it is not uncommon to see people making bets at centers, homes, cars, during dinners or anywhere and anytime. But did you know this could also be a source of income?

There are a lot of betting companies in Nigeria, but only one allows you to rule your kingdom which is BetKing, a leading sports betting and digital entertainment company with a presence across Nigeria. Chukwuemeka Donatus Orji, a BetKing agent in Lagos, also known as a Kingmaker, shared his experience with the sports betting company since he joined them 4 years ago. In the video, you see Chukwuemeka narrating how his life experienced a turnaround since he became a Kingmaker.

“I started with a shop at Iponri. Currently, I’m running three different shops with the fourth one on its way. I’m now a proud owner of a house, all thanks to BetKing.”, Chukwuemeka shares on his business expansion.

Watch the full video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ugb7N88XH6w

Why BetKing?

• As a BetKing agent, you can earn steady paychecks through weekly and monthly bonuses, high sales commissions, and more. You can earn weekly commissions of up to 30% and monthly bonuses of up to 40%.

• BetKing has a dedicated team of professionals who will help you get the training and support you need to operate your business.

• BetKing offers its customers the best-priced odds in Nigeria. This means more customers to your shop and profits from your business. Not forgetting the amazing offers that would be offered to you like fuel bonuses, agent jackpot, zero liability for winnings, bonuses based on weekly/monthly turnover, and more.

In addition to providing an opportunity to be your own boss, BetKing empowers its agents with a variety of perk-filled initiatives. Recently, the company rolled out 100 fully furnished shops to long-standing agents across Nigeria to appreciate them for their loyalty and being a part of the BetKing agent network and partnered with DSTV to reward new agents with free equipment and one-month subscription, to mention a few.

Like Chukwuemeka said, “I’m a proud Kingmaker” and you too can be one. With the start of the new football season only weeks away, there’s no better time than now to build your dream.

To sign up to be a BetKing agent, click the link below:

https://promo.betking.com/become-an-agent/

