Yemi friend-zones Khosi only days after their passionate kiss #BBTitans

Yemi Cregx has extended the hand of friendship to fellow housemate Khosi.

What a stunning change of events, considering that the two had been the subject of much speculation and anticipation in the hopes that they will soon establish a clear romantic partnership.

Yemi begs Khosi to be his friend without any pretense of an emotional connection, but she turns him down since she doesn’t want to be just friends with him; she’d rather just be housemates.

Yemi and Khosi were the first people in Biggie’s house to show any signs of attraction to one another and the first to kiss.

Their public displays of affection began on the very first episode. In a sweet moment on opening night, Yemi helped Khosi adjust her earrings, which piqued the interest of their social media followers.

There’s still no telling what the pair will do next, even with this new information. To keep us entertained, the housemates, like Big Brother, will play tricks on us.