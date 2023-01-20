Yemi friend-zones Khosi only days after their passionate kiss #BBTitans

Yemi Cregx has extended the hand of friendship to fellow housemate Khosi.

What a stunning change of events, considering that the two had been the subject of much speculation and anticipation in the hopes that they will soon establish a clear romantic partnership.

Yemi begs Khosi to be his friend without any pretense of an emotional connection, but she turns him down since she doesn’t want to be just friends with him; she’d rather just be housemates.

Yemi and Khosi were the first people in Biggie’s house to show any signs of attraction to one another and the first to kiss.

Their public displays of affection began on the very first episode. In a sweet moment on opening night, Yemi helped Khosi adjust her earrings, which piqued the interest of their social media followers.

There’s still no telling what the pair will do next, even with this new information. To keep us entertained, the housemates, like Big Brother, will play tricks on us.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija January 19, 2023

It’s a taboo to date a Nigerian in South Africa – Khosi #BBTitans

Khosi, a housemate on the reality show Big Brother Titans, has claimed that dating a Nigerian man is socially unacceptable ...

Joshua Ononose January 17, 2023

My baby died, decayed in my stomach – Nana #BBTitans

Big Brother Titans housemate, Nana has narrated how she found out she was six months pregnant and how the fetus ...

YNaija January 16, 2023

Big Brother Titans: Meet The 20 Housemates #BBTitans

When Big Brother Titans premiered on Sunday night, it did so with all the fanfare and glitter that the program ...

YNaija December 10, 2022

God has called me to serve him, but not as a pastor – BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

Pere Egbi, a finalist on Big Brother Naija’s “shine ya eyes” season, has talked about his calling to be a ...

YNaija December 1, 2022

BBNaija’s Deji loses cool over gay rumours, dumps lover Chichi

Deji Morafa, who rose to fame on Big Brother Naija, has addressed the rumors that have been circulating about him. ...

YNaija October 2, 2022

Phyna Emerges Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Level up-Edition #BBNaijaS7

Phyna, the last housemate standing in the race for the 100 million grand prize has been announced the winner of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail