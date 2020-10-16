YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Here’s what you need to know about the seven-point agenda, #7for7 | #EndSARS

The Nigerian youth have shown resilience in their effort to bring about the desired change through the #EndSARS protests. The struggle has led to the dissolution of the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after which the Police force dished out the “5 Things to Know about the Dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).”

Responding to this, Nigerian youth dished out five (5) demands for each of the five things to know about the unit’s dissolution to ensure that concrete steps are taken to address their grievances. These five demands have, however, evolved into seven demands currently trending with the hashtag #7for7.

A close examination of these demands indicates that the youth are not just about ending SARS or police reforms alone, rather, the struggle is now for a holistic overhaul of a dysfunctional system for the common good of all.

Here’s what the #7for7 is all about:

The youth recognise the endemic rot in the entire system, hence, the need for holistic reforms across all government establishments with particular emphasis on national security which constitutes the crux of the #EndSARS protest.

1. INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS (SECURITY)

“That the 5-point demand to release arrested protesters, compensate families of victims, investigate and prosecute all reports of misconduct, proscribe SARS and review the welfare of police be implemented immediately.

“However, we believe the systemic rot in the police is widespread across Government institutions. Therefore, we urgently demand immediate Institutional reform across all federal government institutions, agencies and parastatals, especially focused on national security.

“Focus will be on improved welfare and terms of service for the police, military and all law enforcement agencies, provide body-worn cameras for operation, refurbished housing, health, academic and pre- and post-retirement life insurance policy for the rank-and-file personnel.

“Also reforms on adherence to the laws guiding discipline and prosecution of erring servicemen this should be aimed at extinguishing all notions of impunity.”

Nigerian youth are demanding a reduction in the high cost of governance, resulting from the duplication of government offices and the “unjustifiable” huge salaries of some political officeholders.

2. COST OF GOVERNANCE

“We have watched over the years the waste associated with governing Nigeria. We have noted the duplication and unprofessionalism in the civil service and across all strata.

“We demand an urgent budgetary framework with 50% capital expenditure and 50% recurrent expenditure in all appropriation bill.

“We demand a drastic reduction in the cost of governance. We also demand that the national assembly, be first by streamlined into a unicameral legislative and be further stripped down to become a part-time job.

“The huge salaries and benefits accorded them by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) should be reduced to the barest minimum.”

Nigerian youth are also demanding constitutional review that caters to the needs of every Nigerian as well as youth inclusion in constitutional reforms.

3. CONSTITUTION REFORMS

There had been several constitutional reviews where youth were obviously absent. Whether by omission or commission or both, the time has come for an informed and progressive participation by the youth.

The Nigerian constitution as it exists presently does not serve all Nigerians. A more robust and engaged constitution designed and approved by all Nigerians will serve the nation.

We demand an urgent referendum within 90 days to begin the line-by-line review, reconstruction and upgrade of the extant constitution to be more functional for a 21st Century nation. The selection process for this referendum will have 50% young people under 60 nominated by their peers in a transparent, judicious and fair process.

We demand that credence be given to terms of citizenship over indigeneship and state of residence over state of origin.

Nigerian youth want reforms in the education sector to include 50% budgetary allocation for the sector; improvement in the quality of education; getting out-of-school children back to school; provision of scholarship based on merit; better welfare package for teachers; overhauling of Nigeria’s education system to meet up with the challenges of the 21st century; and putting structures in place to ensure proper accountability of funds disbursed for school projects.

4. EDUCATION REFORMS

“One in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is a Nigerian child. About 13.2 million Nigerian children aged 5-14 years are not in school. The impact of these numbers will be felt for generations.“We demand that a state of emergency is declared in the education sector and demand increase in the budgetary allocation to the educational sector by 50% and to double again within the next 24 months. This fund will be used to drive the education sector to provide affordable quality education to all citizens.

“A certain percentage of this allocation should be devoted to granting scholarship to outstanding Nigerians without recourse to the tribe, religious or sex.

“We demand a systemic overhaul in our curriculum and method of teaching to upgrade to a digital experience.

“We demand that teachers should be incentivized to attract the best brains and should be standardized and professionalized.

“We demand that the parent of any child not in primary school will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“We demand that there be an Annual independent external Audit of Fund allocation and project execution: from Government approval to disbursement across the ministry, which would further be used to publish at least an abridged Financial statement available digitally to ensure transparency.”

Nigerian youth want reforms in the health sector to include: 50% budgetary allocation to the health sector; compulsory health insurance scheme for the vulnerable; protection of the rights of the physically challenged; the need to prioritise mental health; implementation of the National Health Act of 2014 and putting structures in place to ensure proper accountability of funds disbursed for projects in the health sector.

5. HEALTH REFORMS

“We demand that a state of emergency is declared in the health sector and demand increase in the budgetary allocation to the health sector by 50%.

“We demand mandatory health insurance for the vulnerable population in our society as NHIS is not doing enough to serve all Nigerians.

“We demand that adequate provision be put in place to protect the rights and privileges of physically challenged citizens in Nigeria.

“We demand urgent attention to mental health and a fund to set aside to create more professionals.

“We demand proper implementation of the National Health Act of 2014, including the Basic Health Care Provision Fund).

“We demand that there be an Annual independent external Audit of Fund allocation and project execution: from Government approval to disbursement across the ministry, which would further be used to publish at least an abridged Financial statement available digitally to ensure transparency.”

Nigerian youth are also demanding youth inclusion in governance as well as the dedication of funds for youth development across sectors including sports and agriculture.

6. YOUTH AFFAIRS REFORM

“We have noted the giant strides made by Gen Z and Millennials across the globe. Many multi-billion corporations were founded by both generations. In Nigeria, it is extremely difficult for such to occur. The enabling environment viz-a-viz investors and lenders confidence, stable interest rate and manageable inflation are deficit in our dear nation.

· “We demand that a state of emergency be declared in the ministry of Youths and Sports, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of National Planning. We demand that this should be adequately funded, sports academy should be revamped.

· “We demand the creation of the Youth development funds dedicated to growing the creative industries and agriculture.

· “We demand that the Not-Too-Young to run bill should be expanded to include–50% inclusion of youth under 40 in every cabinet in government.

· “We demand that the youth inclusion be monitored by the FCC as they currently monitor state inclusion and the NCDMB and other stakeholders partake in this action to protect our future.”

And lastly, the youth want public office reforms including the code of conduct of political office holders, accountability and prompt resignation of defaulters.

7. PUBIC OFFICE REFORMS

· “We demand code of conduct reforms for all elected public office holders to have themselves and their children use public schools and public hospitals ONLY. Violation of which is immediate impeachment and recall.

· “We demand the immediate removal of immunity clause from public office holders to make them answerable to investigations at all times when and where necessary.

· “We demand the immediate resignation of every public officer found guilty of any forms of crimes and corruption they should step aside during investigation also.

· “Implementation of full digitization of the judicial process, prison decongestion reforms, with reforms drawn from past projects like the Uwais Report, Keyamo’s ministerial screening address, strict time limits to the determination of industries litigations, etc.

We shouldn't be divided at this time please. We are fighting for 5 of 5, they haven't answered us, you are bringing up 7 point demand. We have to stand as one, that's very important now. Don't lose focus please — @Zainab Atanda (@Sweetzaine) October 16, 2020

#5for5 is contained in the #7for7. I prefer the 7for7 to the 5for5 because it carries more weight. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndPoliceBrutality — Patrick E Imoh #EndPoliceBrutality in 🇳🇬 (@patrickimoh) October 16, 2020

E- Education and economic reform

N- Nigeria constitution reform

D- Debt Accountability

S- Security Reform

A- Anti-people policies cancellation

R- Restructuring

S- Save cost of governance #EndSARS #EndpoliceBrutality#SecurityReform #EndBadGovernance — Comr. James Godwin Oluwatosin (@comrJamesGodwin) October 16, 2020

if this is the only point agenda its fine by me. subjecting all political office holders to use our hospitals, register their children in our schools and ban them from holidaying abroad. — Oviking (@Ovie19935985) October 16, 2020

Gbamsolutely. They should also be banned from using local flights, so they will experience what we pass through in the highways. #EndSARS — fr_eddie (@eddiecjay) October 16, 2020

Nigeria can only get better and it starts now. NIGERIANS: THE 7-POINT DEMANDS. – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/SUVMglUynA via @Change — Baby💖 (@Nkanocool) October 16, 2020

The issues are real and demands real solutions that are institutional and sustainable. Its been a long time coming. Just glad that we are finally here. Let's continue to lend our voice NIGERIANS: THE 7-POINT DEMANDS. – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/BuQnM6QHJ4 via @Change — Prince ♦ #sarsmustend (@lifeofmrortiz) October 16, 2020

I am becoming proud to be a Nigerian. These demands must be met, or Nigeria remains a failure.

NIGERIANS: THE 7-POINT DEMANDS. – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/OygG1qYACm via @Change — MicGeez (@micgeez09) October 16, 2020

No doubt, the youth have realised that their destiny lies in their hands, and they have taken up the challenge to lead positive change slowly but surely.