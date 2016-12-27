2017 budget: EFCC gets N6.13bn for the completion of new office

The 2017 budget submitted to the National Assembly has revealed that the Federal Government has set aside N6.13bn for the completion of a new head office for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC).

N7.912bn had earlier been budgeted for the same project in the 2016 budget.

A breakdown revealed that N4.584bn would be spent on the completion of the ongoing construction, N1.1bn for furnishing, while N244.727m was budgeted for consultancy.

According to the budget document, the EFCC will also be spending N60m on the completion of its Lagos office building and N10m on consultancy for the same project.

The commission is also expected to spend N737.85m on the training of its personnel, as against N111.587m budgeted for the same purpose in 2016.

The EFCC has secured more prosecutions in court following its renewed fight against corruption.

