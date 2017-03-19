6 men cannot hold Tonto Dikeh down when she’s under the influence of alcohol, marijuana – Estranged husband (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

Oladunni Churchill, estranged husband of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has said she has issues with alcohol and marijuana.

Speaking in an interview with Azuka Ojuguiba of Media Room Hub TV, Churchill said he met his wife at a night club.

He said whenever she’s under the influence of the negative intakes, she becomes extremely temperamental and six men cannot hold her down.

On the argument they had in Ghana, Churchill said the Ghanaian police had to wade in after the actress destroyed his properties under the influence.

“So far she’s damaged N66 million worth of properties till date. I tried my best just to revive her to who she was when she was pregnant,” he said.

“I have evidences of some of the properties she damaged.

“I have somebody around Tonto that monitors Tonto, that gives me update about everything she does.”

Watch video below: