Adekunle Gold, Ramsey Nouah, others watch Kunle Afolayan’s The CEO ‘in the air’ (PHOTOS)

On Wednesday night, Kunle Afolayan raised the bar a notch higher for the Nollywood industry as he showcased his latest movie project – The CEO on a flight from Lagos to Paris.

The private viewing event was graced by Nollywood heavyweights alongside Nigerian entertainment big-wigs.

The array of stars on board the Air France flight where the film was shown include- Adekunle Gold, Ramsey Nouah, OC Ukeje, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Adesua Etomi, Linda Ejiofor, Elma Godwin, Ayo Animashaun, and so on.

See photos from the first ever Nigerian in-flight movie premiere.

