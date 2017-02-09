Army arrests soldiers for molesting crippled man

The Nigerian Army has arrested two soldiers who assaulted a physically challenged man in Onitsha, Anambra.

The soldiers were seen maltreating the man for allegedly wearing a camouflaged vest.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Sani Usman in a statement on Wednesday night said the soldiers have been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.

“We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra State.

“In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.

“They have also been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer.

“Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.

“The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army.”

