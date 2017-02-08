Soldiers brutalise physically-challenged man for ‘wearing camouflage’ (WATCH)

Two soldiers assaulted a physically-challenged man in a location reported to be Onitsha, Anambra State for wearing a camouflage.

A Facebook user, Prince Ifeanyichukwu Emmanuel posted a video which has gone viral, showing the soldiers maltreating the man.

The officers were heard shouting “Stubborn”, ” Stubborn ” while kicking the victim.

They later abandoned him and jumped into their waiting van, which was parked right in the middle of the road throughout the period that the assault lasted.

It is not clear when the incident happened.

Watch:

