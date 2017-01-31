BBNaija: Efe stages a smooth coup with the help of Debie-rise, Tboss flashes boobs just because… + more highlights

It’s Day 9 at the Big Brother House and today might just be the most eventful so far since the show kicked off.

In the most unprecedented move, housemate Efe who has become a popular favourite (for reasons many viewers cannot come to terms with) stole the Head of House crown from CocoIce. But it wasn’t necessarily theft since he was backed by Section 8 of the constitution guiding the house. The move was instigated by Debbie-rise and was carried out with the help of ThinTallTony and Bisola.

Although it seemed like Debbie-rise was up to something shady, she had been assigned a secret task by Biggie and it was to cause conflict among the other housemates. Did she succeed at it? She sure did; because once CocoIce literally woke up to the fact that she had lost her position as Igwe, she became defensive and took out her aggression on Bisola. The two housemates had a major faceoff, the loudest in the house so far.

But guess who helped ease the tension? The appointed devil who turned an angel as she got on her guitar and performed some jester functions. Kemen brought absolute life to the music session and the other housemates sang along to the beautiful tunes, even CocoIce sang in spite of her pain. She later let off the hurt at the Diary Room with Big Brother.

So, Efe has the crown again as Head of House for the second time and almost everyone seems content with their new leader. We know they weren’t really feeling Coco so having Efe back is a big relief. That said, housemate Uriel is not exactly pleased with the overthrow while Tboss thinks Efe is just hungry for power.

Now that we’ve introduced Tboss in the scheme of things, how about we tell you of how she almost broke the internet today. Tboss walks into the locker room and without apologies or excuses, takes off her clothes and BOOM! we find ourselves staring at her boobs. One of the male housemates who witnessed the revelation screamed ‘Jesus’, can’t blame the guy, no one saw that coming and now, viewers think it’s a ploy to get attention and votes. Who knows? It might actually work.

Finally, the housemates got to entertain Igwe Efe with traditional dance moves in pairs. But at this point in the show, some of the housemates have made the choice to face their individual journeys, so although they may carry out tasks in pairs and groups, their eyes are on the prize and will not be distracted by friendships, alliances or associations.

Miyonse, Soma and Efe are up for possible eviction. Who do you think will be the first housemate to leave the house?

