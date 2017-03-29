BBNaija: “I knew TTT was married, but…” | Bassey reveals in interview (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana
Recent Big Brother Nigeria evictee, Bassey has said he always knew Thin Tall Tony (TTT) was married.
Bassey revealed this during an interview with Olisa Adibua and Maria Okan of Beat FM.
On his relationship with Debie-Rise he said he liked her on a sapiosexual level and that he had a girlfriend.
On TTT’s marital status, Bassey said despite the fact that he knew he was married, it was not his place to tell Bisola.
[Read Also:] #BBNaija: “I actually heard TTT has a child” | TBoss finally drops Bisola the bombshell (WATCH)
He also revealed that he entered the house with the intention of relating with all the ladies on a platonic level since he had a girlfriend.
On his future aspirations, Bassey said he would love to be on Radio and TV.
[InCaseYouMissedIt:] #BBNaija: Can the housemates survive the torture?, Bisola could have had sex with TTT but… + more highlights
Watch video below:
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
1 Comment
in other words he knew thin tall tony even before the whole bbnaija thing