BBNaija: “I knew TTT was married, but…” | Bassey reveals in interview (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

Recent Big Brother Nigeria evictee, Bassey has said he always knew Thin Tall Tony (TTT) was married.

Bassey revealed this during an interview with Olisa Adibua and Maria Okan of Beat FM.

On his relationship with Debie-Rise he said he liked her on a sapiosexual level and that he had a girlfriend.

On TTT’s marital status, Bassey said despite the fact that he knew he was married, it was not his place to tell Bisola.

He also revealed that he entered the house with the intention of relating with all the ladies on a platonic level since he had a girlfriend.

On his future aspirations, Bassey said he would love to be on Radio and TV.

Watch video below: