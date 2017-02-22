Blackmailers have increase since FG introduced whistleblowing policy – Uduaghan

Former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan on Tuesday said the Federal Government’s policy on whistleblowers has led to the increase in blackmailers.

He spoke during the 2017 annual lecture/press week of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists at the Labour House, Asaba.

He said the ‘blackmailers’ will start writing petitions without proof against political opponents.

Uduaghan also said he has been of victim of some of these blackmailers.

The former governor also said free access to social media need to checked before it leads to National crisis.

He also urged the traditional media to verify stories that get online.

He said, “The topic of this lecture is very apt because the social media grant unlimited access to everybody without any form of restriction. The new media is a good innovation but ugly posts are overtaking the good.

“The whistleblower policy of the Federal Government has increased the number of blackmailers, who bank on the free access granted by the social media to dish out false information.

“I have been a victim, I am sure many others have also fallen to the activities of the blackmailers, who now feed fat and buy cars and houses through such means.

“Sometimes, their activities pose security threat to government and action must be taken to address it.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments