APC emerges victorious in Niger and Ebonyi Gubernatorial Elections, PDP claims victory in Delta

APC wins in Niger State

Umar Bago, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Niger state.

Clement Allawa, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Niger announced the results on Monday in Minna, the state’s capital.

Bago, a member of the house of representatives, representing the Chanchaga constituency, polled 469, 896 votes to defeat his close rival, Isah Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 387, 476 votes.

Bawa Nuhu Joshua, candidate of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 3,415 votes.

APC wins in Ebonyi State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Ebonyi governorship election.

Nwifuru was declared the winner on Monday after results from the 13 LGAs in the state were collated.

Announcing the results, Charles Igwe, the returning officer, said Nwifuru polled 199, 131 votes, followed by Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 80, 191 votes.

Bernard Odoh, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was a distant third with 52, 189 votes.

The total number of valid votes cast in the election was 342, 554, while 7, 387 were rejected, putting the total votes cast at 349, 941.

Nwifuru, who is the speaker of the state assembly, will now replace Dave Umahi, the outgoing governor of the south-east state.

In his acceptance speech, the governor-elect said the election reflects the wishes of the people, adding that his “unalloyed loyalty” will be dedicated to the desire of the people that elected him into office.

PDP wins in Delta State

Sheriff Oborevwori, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta, has won the governorship election in the state.

Oborevwori defeated Ovie Omo-Agege, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to be declared the winner on Monday.

The PDP candidate polled 360, 234 votes while Omo-Agege secured 240, 229 votes.

Georgewill Owunari, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said there were 3, 221, 697 registered voters for the election.

The number of accredited voters was put at 710, 829 while there were 671, 737 valid votes.

The rejected votes were 15, 384 while the total votes cast were said to be 687, 121.

Delta state has been controlled by the PDP since the return to democracy in 1999.