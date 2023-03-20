Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defeats Binani in Adamawa’s gubernatorial race

Adamawa State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has won the majority of votes cast in Saturday’s election.

While Mr. Fintiri has not yet been officially declared the winner of the election, all 21 local government areas in the state have announced their results at the INEC collation center in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

Mr. Fintiri received 421,522 votes across the 21 local governments, while his closest challenger, Aisha Dahiru of the APC, received 390,275 votes.

After the results of 20 local governments were announced on Monday morning, Mr. Fintiri was leading Mrs. Dahiru, commonly known as Binani. However, the APC candidate was confident of securing a large victory in the final local government, Fufore.

The results of Fufore were announced on Monday evening.

Binani’s victory in Fufore was not enough to overcome Mr. Fintiri’s lead.

Mr. Fintiri prevailed in a total of 13 municipal administrations, while Mr. Binani was successful in only eight.

The Adamawa governor’s seat was hotly contested between the two candidates.

