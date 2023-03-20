‘Winning hearts or instilling fear?’- Rufai Oseni questions politicians

Rufai Oseni, a popular television host renowned for his fiery approach to presenting, has directed some challenging questions towards the newly-elected politicians who have secured various positions in the 2023 elections.

In light of alleged electoral malpractices and intimidation tactics employed by some politicians during the elections, Oseni has questioned whether these politicians have truly won the trust and approval of the governed or if their positions have been attained through fear and intimidation.

Through his thought-provoking inquiries, Oseni has urged politicians to reflect on their actions and assess whether they align with their moral compass. He reminded them that their actions in the present will ultimately determine how they will be remembered in the future, and encouraged them to consider whether they would be proud of what they have done when they are faced with their past on their last days on earth.

In essence, Oseni’s questions serve as a reminder to elected officials that they have a responsibility to the people they represent, and that their actions should be driven by a desire to serve the common good rather than personal gain.

By posing these difficult questions, Oseni has sparked an important dialogue about the role of politicians in society and the importance of ethical leadership in our democratic processes.