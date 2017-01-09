BREAKING: After Adeboye’s exit as RCCG Nigeria overseer, Buhari sacks FRCN boss

The Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Jim Obazee, has been relieved of his position.

In a statement on Monday by Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari approved Obazee’s removal.

It will be recalled that on Saturday, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was forced to resign as general overseer of the Redemeed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria due to a law enforced by the FRCN.

Buhari appointed Adedotun Sulaiman as the new boss of the council.

The statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal and the replacement of the Executive Secretary and the reconstitution of the board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN). He has appointed a Chairman and a new Executive Secretary for the council.

“The new Council as approved by the President has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as Chairman.

“Mr. Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School. “The President has also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council. “Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria. “He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria. “President Muhammadu Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.”

