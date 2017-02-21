BREAKING: British parliament rejects Donald Trump’s state visit

by Azeez Adeniyi

The UK Parliament has rejected a proposed state visit by US President Donald Trump.

Trump was invited by the Queen after meeting with British Prime Minister, Theresa May shortly after his inauguration.

However, over 1.85 million have signed a petition calling for the visit to be rejected.

Protesters also stormed the street calling for the cancelation of the visit.

The rally, held by the Stop Trump Coalition and campaign group One Day Without Us, drew scores of supporters carrying signs that read, “No to racism; no to Trump”

The House of commons while deliberating on the petition, voted in support of the petition to cancel the visit.

BREAKING NEWS: The British Parliament has just rejected a state visit by Donald Trump. #Resist #maddow pic.twitter.com/i588O6dr4A — Johnny Heldt (@JohnnyHeldt) February 21, 2017

