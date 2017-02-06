FG cannot prosecute El-Zakzaky – Presidency

The Special Adviser to the President on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla has said only the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai can prosecute shiites leader, Ibrahim El Zakzaky.

He said this during a training workshop for institutions in the judicial sector with the theme: Building capacity of justice sector institutions to achieve criminal justice reforms introduced by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Obono-Obla said it was not the responsibility of the Federal Government to prosecute El -Zarzaky since the laws infringed upon are Kaduna State laws.

Obla said: “It is not a federal crime. This matter is a local crime. The law infringed upon by El-Zakzaky is not a federal offence. If he blocked the roads, if he confronted the soldiers, if they assaulted the soldiers, these are local offences that the Kaduna State government can try.

“The offense was committed in Kaduna, against the laws of the Kaduna State government so go and ask el-Rufai he is the governor of Kaduna State, why he has not charged him to court.”

Zakzaky was arrested in 2015 after a clash between the movement and officers of the Nigerian army.

