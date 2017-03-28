FIFA hands Lionel Messi four-match ban

by Dolapo Adelana

Football governing body, FIFA has banned Argentina captain, Lionel Messi for four matches.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced its decision on Tuesday.

In a statement that committee said, Messi had directed insulting words at an assistant referee during a Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying game between Argentina and Chile on March 23.

Read full FIFA statement below:

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee – in application of articles 77 a) and 108 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) – has reached a decision in relation to the case of Lionel Messi following an incident that occurred during the match between Argentina and Chile on 23 March 2017 as part of the qualifying competition for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™:

Footballer Lionel Messi has been found guilty of violating art. 57 of the FDC for having directed insulting words at an assistant referee.

As a result, Lionel Messi will be suspended for four official matches and sanctioned with a fine of CHF 10,000. The first match for which the sanction will apply is the next fixture in the preliminary competition of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ between Bolivia and Argentina, which will be played today, 28 March. The remainder of the sanction will be served over Argentina’s subsequent FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

This decision is in line with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s previous rulings in similar cases.

Both the player and the Argentinian Football Association have been informed of the decision today.