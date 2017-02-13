Grammys2017: We’ve just confirmed that Beyonce is not of this world…see how

The 2017 Grammy Awards are live and Beyonce has just pulled off a nine-minute performance that may never be forgotten in the history of music and mankind. Or are we exaggerating?

With two babies in tummy, 24 dancers, thousands of flowers and a live band that performed offstage, Beyonce Knowles has once again reminded us that she’s not of this world.

“Ladies and gentlemen, with a mother’s pride, Beyonce“, was how her mother, Tina Knowles introduced her on to the Grammy stage.

After a display of a prerecorded dance routine that initially gave the illusion of a live performance, Beyonce appeared on stage wearing a long gold dress, gold embellishments and a head dress befitting of queens. She gave a spoken word rendition to motherhood starting with the words, “Do you remember being born? Are you thankful? Are there hips that cracked? The deep velvet of your mother and her mother and her mother. You look nothing like your mother, everything like your mother…”

Nominated for nine awards, Beyonce performed two tracks from the Lemonade album, “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles”. She performed Love Drought defying gravity and leaning back on a chair placed on a long table while her dancers surrounded her.

Watch the performance here:

Then see photos:

