The News Blog

I am a freedom fighter, not a coup leader like Buhari – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has said he is a freedom fighter and not a coup leader like President Muhammadu Buhari, TheCabke reports.

Kanu said this through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday.

He said Kanu has committed no crime by agitating for an independent state for Igbos.

He urged the court to dismiss the charges against his client.

“The Biafra agitation predates this present administration. The fact that the Honourable Justice Ademola decided that there was no incriminating evidence against the first defendants, he ordered his release but this was blatantly refused,” Ejiofor said.

“He’s a freedom fighter unlike people who overthrew a legitimate government in 1983. The court has no option but to discharge the charges. The court should trash the charges.‎”

Counsel to the Federal Government, Shuaibu Labaran however urged the court to dismiss Kanu’s application, stating that it lacked substance.

“We submit that the application has no substance, and should be discountenanced,” he said.

“We urge your lordship to refuse the application.‎”

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

How DSS killed 9 people who visited me at Kuje prison – Kanu

Journalists barred from monitoring Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

‘Probe killing of Nigerian in South Africa’ | IPOB tells FG

Timeline: How not to defend President Buhari

The YNaija Tracklist: Police kill 2 protesting workers in Lagos | Nigerian escapes from Indian cell | More stories

Biafra: Gowon, Buhari, others should be tried for genocide – IPOB

The YNaija Tracklist: Only God can stop me in 2019 – Sule Lamido | Biafra: IPOB to hold referendum | More stories

Biafra: IPOB to hold referendum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.