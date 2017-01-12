I am a freedom fighter, not a coup leader like Buhari – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has said he is a freedom fighter and not a coup leader like President Muhammadu Buhari, TheCabke reports.

Kanu said this through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday.

He said Kanu has committed no crime by agitating for an independent state for Igbos.

He urged the court to dismiss the charges against his client.

“The Biafra agitation predates this present administration. The fact that the Honourable Justice Ademola decided that there was no incriminating evidence against the first defendants, he ordered his release but this was blatantly refused,” Ejiofor said.

“He’s a freedom fighter unlike people who overthrew a legitimate government in 1983. The court has no option but to discharge the charges. The court should trash the charges.‎”

Counsel to the Federal Government, Shuaibu Labaran however urged the court to dismiss Kanu’s application, stating that it lacked substance.

“We submit that the application has no substance, and should be discountenanced,” he said.

“We urge your lordship to refuse the application.‎”

Comments