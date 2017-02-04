“I would do it all over again” | Toke Makinwa defies Maje Ayida’s threats (WATCH)

Media Personality, Toke Makinwa has continued to promote her book ‘On Becoming’ despite legal threats from her enstranged husband, Maje Ayida.

Makinwa in the book had claimed Maje committed adultery and impregnated another lady.

She also said Maje infected her with sexually transmitted diseases a couple of times.

But Maje in a letter by his Nigerian and UK lawyers had requested that she stop all promotions of the book and tender an unreserved apology.

Makinwa who is currently in Ghana in an interview said she would do it all over again if given the chance.

When asked what her relationship with Maje is at the moment, she said “None, we have no relationship”.

