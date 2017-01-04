Lay down your arms, repentant Boko Haram insurgents urge others

Some repentant Boko Haram members on Wednesday appealed other sect members to surrender to the Nigerian Army.

One of the suspects, Ibrahim Alhaji made the appeal when the Army presented 10 repentant Boko Haram members to journalists in Maiduguri.

“I have chosen to lay down my arms to allow peace reign in the country. We have been accepted by the Nigerian Government, contrary to what we were told by the sect leaders,” he said.

Another suspect also appealed to sect members to lay down their arms.

“The sect leaders told us not to surrender to the government because we will be killed, but to our surprise, nothing happened to us.

“The Nigerian government has accepted us and is taking good care of us,’’ he said.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, said four of the repentant Boko Haram terrorists were from Mamman Nur’s camp, while six were from the Shekau faction.

