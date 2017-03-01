[The Legislative Blog]: There’s a House of Reps’ Members Wives Association and they’re holding a retreat today? Wawuu

We’ve come to the realisation that there is plenty of nonsense going on at the top of the political ladder in Nigeria and we can’t quite exhaust them if we had to make a list.

The newspaper editorial above is the latest madness we came across and we’re not even as upset about the existence of such a ridiculous association as we are about their 2-day retreat that begins today.

So, the wives of overpaid honourables will converge at an expensive location for two days to discuss how they can support their spouses to better perform their legislative duties. How this idea passed through the many stages of approval and no one thought it as incredibly dumb is shocking. Not only is it about to be the most useless gathering of women ever, it is a waste of government resources.

First off, who is covering the expenses of this 2-day retreat? Expenses including the Sheraton Hotel and Towers accommodation for the women through the 2-day span, feeding, transportation, clothing (as we know they will wear andco for last day photos), honorarium for guest speakers including the wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, this full-page newspaper advertorial which we know is far from cheap, etc. Who is paying for all these?

We know we’ll never get an answer so we’ll make do with the anger we feel about the House of Reps and the newest level of low it just hit.

Second, some of the expected outcomes at the retreat are to improve the communication skills of “political spouses” and to have spouses knowledgeable in democratic structures and processes. This sounds almost alright, only that it makes no sense. How is it possible that communication skills, democratic processes and legislative procedures will be taught in 2 days? And who will be teaching these things? Exactly why this is about to be another waste of a gathering.

That this association even exists in the first place still leaves us one dazed…but we’ll see how they get on with this today.