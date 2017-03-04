Man commits abomination during coronation of Tor Tiv

by Dolapo Adelana

There was mild drama on Saturday at the JS stadium during the coronation of the 5th Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse.

A man, Stephen Nyitse outsmarted the security officials as he sat on the stool prepared for the coronation.

When interrogated by security personnel, Nyitse said he was prompted by God to cleanse the stool for the new king.

“I sat on the stool in order to cleanse it and make it comfortable for the incoming Tor Tiv,” he said.

The chairman, Central Planning Committee for the coronation, Atom Kpera who was present at the scene, ordered security men to take him outside and punish him.

Officials, however, said they would investigate the motive behind the act.

Some respondents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) described the act as “strange and abominable.”