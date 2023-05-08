The Music Blog: Tiwa Savage’s Coronation Performance | A Controversial Blend of Music and Politics

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage graced the stage with her mesmerizing performance of ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ at the prestigious coronation ceremony held on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.

Following King Charles and Queen Camilla’s ascent to the throne, Savage’s participation drew both admiration and skepticism from fans and critics alike.

This thought-provoking performance not only reignited discussions about the British monarchy’s historical association with imperialism but also raised questions about the suitability of her song choice.

In this article, we delve into the complexities surrounding Savage’s decision to perform at the coronation and the significance of her selection, ‘Keys to the Kingdom.’

The British monarchy’s colonial past, characterized by centuries of imperialism, remains a contentious topic, with lingering effects felt across nations worldwide. The crowning of a British monarch after a 70-year hiatus serves as a moment for reflection for many of these nations on the oppression and bloody history of colonialism.

Tiwa Savage’s inclusion in the performance lineup has been perceived as a calculated public relations effort to project the British monarchy as progressive and accommodating, shedding its imperialistic overtones. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may however hold a contrasting opinion regarding the institution’s progressiveness.

Tiwa Savage’s rendition of ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ originates from Beyoncé’s album ‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ where the American popstar collaborated with Savage and Mr. Eazi.

Beyoncé’s subsequent release of ‘Black is King,’ a visual companion to the album, aimed to present elements of Black history, African tradition, self-identity, and resilience in the face of adversity. The project served as a celebration of the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry, a passion project for Beyoncé that coincidentally gained even more profound meaning amidst the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

It is intriguing to ponder why a song dedicated to Black ancestry and African pride was performed at the coronation of a white monarch and within an institution burdened with a historic legacy of imperialism, colonialism, and racism.

Savage’s past criticism of Beyoncé’s lack of involvement in the Nigerian youth’s fight against police brutality during the #EndSARS protest further adds complexity to this situation.

Tiwa Savage posted a 20-minute video on Instagram in 2020, criticizing Beyonce for her ‘inactivity, during the protests given that Black is King was released not long before the demonstrations.

“But I want to use my platform right now to call Beyonce and the whole team that reached out to a lot of Nigerians; Nigerian artists, Nigerian producers, Nigerian video directors, dancers, creatives.

“I’m calling on Beyonce and her team, the same way they used their platform… to elevate and to show the world that Black is King and how beautiful Afrobeat and Africa our culture is. I want them to please use their voice and their platform right because the same country that births this genre (Afrobeat) is on fire right now.”

“So, I’m calling on Beyonce and her whole team and I’m telling you; you cannot ignore this,” Savage said.

On October 21, 2020, Beyonce’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure responded to the Grammy winner being called out in Savage’s video.

Noel-Schurre said, “Not all activists live on social media. Not all doers look for validation or your approval. Not all work is for a Photo Op. Make it normal to stop judging people’s actions based on posts.

“Posts don’t make you an activist. Actions make you an activist. Whether in the background or out in the streets. We all choose a different path to get it done. Blessed are those who do not see yet they believe. Actions speak louder than posts! Stop Judging. S.T.O.P.”

On the same day, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles also replied to Savage in a lengthy Instagram post. A part of her post said, “And it is disgusting how people sit behind a computer and talk crap all day and many of them do absolutely nothing else! It is so easy to post! Don’t get me wrong posting is very important that’s why I do it every day about social issues. It spreads the word and that is important But everybody has a right to activate in their own way.

In reaction to Tina Knowles’ post, Savage commented on an article by Warri Tatafo saying, “All of us get mothers o.”

We all have mothers o https://t.co/fWhiP7Iuk7 — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) October 21, 2020

Three years later, Tiwa Savage clad in a full green-colored taffeta fabric with an extension sweeping the stage behind her is performing a song from Beyonce’s album dedicated to the uplifting of Black and African people at the coronation of a British monarch. Fascinating.

It is important to note that the monarchy had hoped to secure performances from some of Britain’s biggest acts, such as Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Elton John, and the Spice Girls. However many of these artists turned down the invitation.

And for some Nigerians, Savage should have done the same.

While Tiwa Savage’s performance showcased her exceptional vocal abilities and celebrated Nigerian artistry, the controversy surrounding her presence and song selection invites a broader discussion about the intersection of music, culture, and political symbolism.

It serves as a reminder that music has the power to transcend borders, unite diverse communities, and amplify social messages. However, it also requires us to critically examine the context in which music is performed and the messages it conveys.